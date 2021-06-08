Salvation Army receives $16,000 Grant from Straker Foundation

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Zanesville Salvation Army received a $16,000 grant from the Straker Foundation.

The Salvation Army offers many services and programs to the Zanesville community. The money received from the Straker Foundation is going towards the food pantry, shelter and soup kitchen.

“It means everything because without the help of our community, whether it be foundations, grants or donations, that’s how we operate. If you go to a town where there is a Salvation Army and you know they’re doing a lot of work there, it’s because they’re getting a lot of support from the community,” Salvation Army Envoy George Bates said.

The grant could be utilized towards many things. The Salvation Army decided on what was needed at the moment and how it would help with the community right now.

“The biggest thing we’re doing right now is actually rent and utility assistance… We want to prevent homelessness and prevent people from getting homeless, so that’s when the rental assistance comes in. It’s easier to keep them in a house than trying to get them back in,” Bates said.

Bates said every dollar Salvation Army receives helps. He thanks the Straker Foundation and the community for its generosity to allow the ministry to continue giving back to the community.