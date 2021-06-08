Police: 2 in custody, 1 sought in air rifle shots at people

CINCINNATI, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Ohio say two sisters charged with shooting at homeless people with an air rifle from a car in Cincinnati are now in custody, and a third person is being sought.

Brittany Hopper, 29, and Kelsey Hopper, 28, have been charged with three counts of assault, accused of firing a BB gun at two people in the Over-The-Rhine neighborhood early in the morning on June 3, Cincinnati police said. Police said the sisters turned themselves in Tuesday.

Police also said they are seeking a third person in the case; their post didn’t announce any charges against the 30-year-old man but said he has two unrelated outstanding warrants.

The police department had released surveillance footage on Twitter showing the car pulling up to a group of people lying on the sidewalk and at least two people are visible holding an air rifle out of the car window at different times. The car pulled away and then reversed back where the occupants again pointed the BB gun out of the window, the footage shows.

The car was later impounded, police said, but not before someone spray-painted the hood seemingly to attempt to prevent it from being identified. The shooting caused minor injuries to the people hit by the pellets.