All-Ohio Softball Squads



It may not have exactly ended the way they wanted as Jon Glenn fell just short of their respected state division championship aspirations, but there were many gems that stood out and were rewarded at seasons end.

Hannah Bendle and Sydney Marshall were the bona fide leaders of the squad throughout the duration of the season. Both earned DII First Team All-Ohio Honors as reported by the Ohio High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association.

Bendle scored 78 runs along with tagging 55 RBIs, 18 home runs and hit a .585 average.

Marshall launched 17 home runs with 50 RBIs and batted .495 while also going 21-1 with 157 strikeouts and a 1.65 ERA in 140 1/3 innings.

Players from Sheridan and Tri-Valley were also well represented Sheridan’s Taylor Pagan was selected first team in that division while Tri-Valley’s Raegan Smith and John Glenn’s Abby Buchtel were named honorable mentions.

Crooksville’s McKenna Headley made second team All-Ohio Division III.

For the Southeast District Pagan was voted the Division II player of the year and Sheridan’s Troy Wolfe was named coach of the year.