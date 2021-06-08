Midwest Repertory Ballet to host Performance with Professional Artists in Zanesville

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- The Zanesville noon Rotary met this afternoon with a guest speaker who is bringing world class ballet dancers to Zanesville to perform.

Ballet performers who were once in the Midwest performing will be united to perform in Midwest Repertory Ballet’s first ever Summer Ballet Soiree. The performance will take place at Secrest Music Hall on June 19 at 6:00 p.m.

“I’m taking the idea of a TED Talk and turning it into a ballet performance so in between every piece I’m going to explain exactly what they’re seeing so that way they go ‘oh, I get it.’ I want to have light bulbs popping off all over the place… I think the more that people can really get invested in the art, there is no way it’s going to die because people are going to have it in their hearts and they’re going to be able to see the work and the importance of dance in their lives,” Artistic Coordinator at Midwest Repertory Ballet Brian Grant said.

Grant created an apprenticeship program, where 13 to 17 year old’s will work with the professional artists. During their time, they will learn and be educated on what it’s like to be a professional ballet dancer.

“I think dance as an art form is the most basic but also the most universal form of art. I think everybody can understand unspoken dance. I think that’s where, if you see all the cultures across the world, they all have some form of dance… What my biggest focus is, is making sure I bring back the classical rep, so everybody sees it and everybody learns about it,” Grant said.

Tickets are $25 each and anyone is invited. Grant said the goal is to sell 1,000 tickets. To purchase tickets, visit the link here.

Eight ballet dancers will be performing including Grant himself. Below is a list of their names and where they are currently located.

Buse Babadag, Indianapolis

Yoshiko Kamikusa, Indianapolis

Chris Linger, Indianapolis

Trisha Carter, San Diego

Madison Case, Louisville

Joel Hathaway, Pacific Northwest

Patric Paikens, Boston

Grace McCutcheon a Zanesville native, just joined Indianapolis

Stage Manager, Jillian Von Gunten, Zanesville Native