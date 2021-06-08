Local Zanesville Native to Perform on America’s Got Talent

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- A 30-year- old singer from the Zanesville area will be performing on America’s Got Talent tonight.

Jane Marczewski, also known as Nightbirde, will be taking the stage tonight to perform a song for the judges and all of America. She is a three time cancer survivor and hasn’t let her diagnosis define her. Tune in to WHIZ T.V. tonight at 8:00 p.m. to see Nightbirde perform an original song. We will have more of her story including an interview on WHIZ News at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.