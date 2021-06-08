Kinchen Pleads Guilty

A Zanesville man enters a pleas to several charges connected to a drug investigation.

28-year-old Tyler Kinchen plead guilty Monday to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, possession of drugs with a major drug offender specification and one count of having a weapon while under disability.

Common Pleas Judge Mark Fleegle ordered a presentence investigation and continued bond at $1 million.

Investigators said Kinchen’s arrest came after an investigation in 2019 when the Muskingum County/Zanesville City Joint Drug Unit found out about a group of individuals from Columbus who had moved to the Zanesville area with the intention to sell methamphetamine and fentanyl.