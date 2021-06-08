Cicada blamed for causing car crash in Cincinnati

State
Associated Press13

CINCINNATI (AP) — An amorous cicada was blamed for causing a car crash in Ohio.

The insect flew through an open window, striking the driver in the face on Monday night, police said. The motorist drove off Riverside Drive and crashed into a utility pole, damaging the vehicle.

The motorist sustained minor injuries, but police tweeted photos showing the car was heavily damaged.

Cicadas are swarming across the Cincinnati area. They’re part of Brood X, which emerge from the ground every 17 years to mate.

Police advised motorists to keep their windows closed for the time being.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Cleveland sees violent weekend of shootings, slayings

Associated Press

Sisters charged with firing BB gun at homeless people

Associated Press

Brother, 2, and sister, 4, die after being pulled from pool

Associated Press