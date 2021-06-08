Updated on Monday, 7 June 2021 at 6:22 PM EDT

TUESDAY: A stray rain shower, and possibly a thunderstorm, possible during the morning, and then widely scattered rain showers and thunderstorms possible during the afternoon. Areas of fog possible during the early morning. Otherwise; mostly clear skies during the early morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 85°. South winds around 5 mph during the early morning, becoming southwest at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible. TUESDAY NIGHT: Widely scattered rain showers and thunderstorms possible during the early evening, and then a stray rain shower and thunderstorm possible during the late evening and overnight. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to mostly clear skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 66°. Southwest winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, diminishing to around 5 mph during the late evening and overnight. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible. WEDNESDAY: A stray rain shower and thunderstorm possible during the morning, and then scattered rain showers and thunderstorms likely during the late morning and afternoon. Otherwise; mostly clear skies during the early morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 83°. Southwest winds around 5 mph during the early morning, becoming south at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms likely during the early evening, and then isolated rain showers and thunderstorms possible during the late evening and overnight. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 65°. South winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, diminishing to around 5 mph during the late evening and overnight. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible. THURSDAY: Isolated rain showers and thunderstorms possible during the morning, and then scattered rain showers and thunderstorms likely during the afternoon. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 83°. South winds around 5 mph during the early morning, increasing to 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible. THURSDAY NIGHT: Rain showers and thunderstorms possible. Partly cloudy. Lows around 68°. FRIDAY: Rain showers and thunderstorms possible. Partly cloudy. Highs around 82°. FRIDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Lows around 66°. SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 84°. SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows around 62°. SUNDAY: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Highs around 84°. SUNDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Lows around 60°. MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 80°.

DISCUSSION:

On the latest weather map, an area of high pressure was located near Bermuda. Meanwhile, a long frontal boundary extends from the Salt Lake City, UT metropolitan, up into the Upper Midwest and then over into Ontario. Higher up, an upper level low is located over Missouri. This upper level low is responsible for sending some small disturbances into our region, combined with an atmosphere in our region which contains MLCAPE values of over 1000 J/kg, which has resulted in the development of scattered rain showers and thunderstorms across most of Ohio.

As we head through the early evening tonight, isolated rain showers and thunderstorms will remain possible until around sunset. Afterwards, the activity will likely begin to dwindle down. Nonetheless, a lone rain shower, and possibly a thunderstorm, will remain possible during the overnight hours. Overnight lows will likely drop down to around 65° – 69° with mostly clear skies. I am expecting that areas of fog will be possible during the overnight, especially towards sunrise.

Muggy conditions will be likely across our region as we head into the day Tuesday. Dew point values will likely remain in the mid, to possibly upper 60s. Temperatures during the afternoon will likely rise upwards of 83° – 87°. Another weak upper level disturbance associated with the upper level low off to our southwest will allow for widely scattered rain showers and thunderstorms to be possible across our region during the afternoon hours.

The activity will likely taper away as we head into Tuesday Evening, but the possibility of a lone rain shower and thunderstorm will remain possible in our region. Conditions will likely remain very muggy on Tuesday Night with overnight lows down around 64° – 68° and dew points in the lower 60s.

The pattern of scattered rain showers and thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon, will likely continue as we head into Wednesday as well. Temperatures will likely be stunted by the afternoon precipitation activity, so I went ahead and lowered the high temperatures for much of the forecast. However, muggy conditions are likely to continue through the remainder of the work week.

The frontal boundary will likely arrive into Ohio as we head into Thursday and then going into the day on Friday. The frontal boundary will likely stall out before the frontal boundary lifts back to the north as another area of low pressure – L7 – develops in the Rocky Mountains. The frontal boundary will then try to push through our region as we head through the weekend, and this could allow for additional chances for rain showers and thunderstorms.

