Ohio Means Jobs: Muskingum County is Hosting its 2nd Virtual Job Fair next week

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Ohio Means Jobs: Muskingum County is hosting a virtual job fair on June 15th from 1-5pm. Over 40 companies will be represented with over 845 job openings listed.

The agency said interviews can take place during the job fair, so they encourage you to be prepared with questions and a resume. The job fair is also being touted as a better alternative to job searching on your own.

“The benefit of the job fair is that you have the undivided attention of the HR representative for those companies. So you will be able to do, like I said, interviewing, they can take a look at your resume, you can kind of talk back and forth about what the job entails, and how your skills may fit that,” Julie Metzger -supervisor of Ohio Means Jobs Muskingum County stated.

The available jobs all range from entry level up to skilled positions. The agency also said now is a better time than ever to find employment due to the labor shortage. 

“We have businesses in our area that are in need of employees. So we are really looking forward to working with them and hoping that we can fill these positions that are in need,” Metzger said.

Anyone interested in the virtual job fair can go to the Ohio Means Jobs website to register.

