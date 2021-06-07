MCLS Offering Virtual “Every House Has a History” Event

Local News
Gunnar Consol59

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Do you know how old your house is or the history of it before you moved in? The Muskingum County Library and its Family History Center is inviting members of the community to its virtual ‘Every House Has a History’ event.

The event is possible by members of the Muskingum County Chapter of the Ohio Genealogy Society volunteering to help teach participants about their home.

“This Thursday, the 10th at 5:30pm, the Family History Center will be hosting a Zoom meeting where you can come and attend virtually and learn about the history of your house. How to research the history of your house.,” Rob Cook -PR & Marketing Assistant for the Family History Center at the John McIntyre Library said.

Instructions on how to utilize resources like archived newspapers, genealogical surveys, maps, and other documents will be available for event attendees to discover the history of their own home. 

“You can find some really interesting things. Partially in Ohio, being an older state that we are, there’s always little ghosts in the closest and stuff that you never quite realized. Famous people that maybe lived in your neighborhood or even in your own house, ” Cook added.

You can learn more and register for the event by clicking on the events calendar on the Muskingum County Library System’s website. A maximum of 36 participants are allowed, so if you’re interested you are encouraged to do so quickly.

Gunnar is a recent graduate of Plymouth State University in Plymouth, New Hampshire having majored in meteorology with minors in mathematics and communications. He was on the varsity track & field team all four of his years at Plymouth competing in the long jump, triple jump, and 100m and 200m races. Growing up in Central Florida, having endured many relentless hurricane seasons and experiencing pop-up thunderstorms everyday during the summer inspired his initial interest in the weather. A lack of cold weather subsequently drove him to attend college in New Hampshire. This was to experience a whole other side of the weather: winter. He is excited to have just moved to Ohio and explore what all the state has to offer. He also hopes that Ohio is a happy middle ground between how hot Florida is and how cold New Hampshire is. In his free time, Gunnar enjoys staying active, going on photography photoshoots, and gardening.

