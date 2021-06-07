Updated on Monday, June 7, 2021 at 6:30 AM EDT

TODAY: Scattered Showers/Storms. Warm & Muggy. High 83° TONIGHT: Few Showers/Storms. Warm & Muggy. Low 66° TUESDAY: Scattered Showers/Storms. Warm & Muggy. High 84°

DISCUSSION:

A very warm and muggy pattern across SE Ohio over the next 5 to 7 days. Temperatures will warm into the low to mid 80s Monday through Friday, and Lows will drop only into the mid to upper 60s during the overnights.

Scattered shower and storm chances will be with us nearly every day across the region through the next 7 days. Rain chances will be best during the afternoons into the evenings over the next week, but rain chances will not be zero during the overnights into the mornings. The good news will be that the severe potential will be very low. Heavy rains will be the primary concerns from most of the rain this week.

We will see some breaks by the end of the week into the weekend, as models are suggesting that a trough will erode some of the warm and muggy air across New England and parts of the Great Lakes as we head into the second half of the weekend into the next work week, but we will still need to keep an eye on the models this week. So in the mean time find a way to stay comfortable SE Ohio!

Have a Great Monday!

