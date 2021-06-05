3 found dead after fire in Ohio home; 3 others escaped

MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Ohio say three people, including a juvenile, were found dead after a fire in a home near Cleveland.

Middlefield Fire Department officials say the blaze in Huntsburg Township in Geauga County was reported shortly after 7 a.m. Saturday.

Lt. Ben Reed says three people — a man and woman about 20 years old and a 17-year-old male — were unable to make it out of the home and were found deceased. No names were immediately released.

Reed said three other people were able to make it out of the dwelling safely and were taken to a hospital for evaluation but had no major injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the county fire investigative unit and a state fire marshal.