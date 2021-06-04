Zanesville High School hosts overnight Boys Basketball Camp

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Zanesville high school is currently holding its first ever overnight boys basketball camp. The 3 day camp is for players grades 7 through 12 and includes the players participating in developing more than just skills for the court.

The kids checked in to the camp on Thursday to start working on skill work, community service projects, and some team bonding activities. The idea was the brainchild of the schools new boys head basketball coach, Cedric Harris. He says his motivation for taking on this initiative was wanting to pass on some of the valuable experiences he had growing up going to similar types of camps.

“I came up with up with it when I was younger going to five star camps, and being able to spend the night at those camps, and the relationships that I built not only with the coaches that were there but the players that were there. And those are some of my life long friends. So what better way for them to get to know each other, even though the kids go to the same school in the same district, they really don’t know each other. A lot of them come from different backgrounds. So this allows them to get to know each other a little bit and to build that team chemistry,” ZHS Boys Head basketball coach Cedric Harris said.

One of the participants in the camp was able to give his perspective on how this camp stood out from others he has attended.

“I’ve gone to a lot but this one is probably the most unique. You get to spend the night and its a different experience then I’ve ever experienced…”We don’t really know people, like our friends, but this camp will bring us together and make us bond and bring us together as a school and a team, and will make us play as best as we can and have that chemistry,” 8th grade basketball player Tavin Benett said.

Coach Harris added that through this initiative, it is his goal to instill the morals, values, and discipline in his players that they will need to succeed off the court beyond just basketball.