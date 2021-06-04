State Track Athletes Begin Competition

The Ohio High School Athletic Association’s State Track meet is underway at three locations in the state.
Division I competitors are in Hilliard. Division II is at Pickrington North and Division III athletes are at Westerville North.
The day began with a number of field competitions.
It’s been a quiet day so far. Maysville High School Senior Ethyn McClelland finished just shy of the podium in the boy’s shot put. His mark of 55’2” was enough to get him a fourth place finish. He was edged out by Lakeview’s Charles Pawlosky who had a mark of 55’7”.
Track events are now taking place at all three locations. We’ll continue to keep you up to date on our other area athletes.
Please follow and like us: