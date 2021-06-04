State Track Athletes Begin Competition

The Ohio High School Athletic Association’s State Track meet is underway at three locations in the state.

Division I competitors are in Hilliard. Division II is at Pickrington North and Division III athletes are at Westerville North.

The day began with a number of field competitions.

It’s been a quiet day so far. Maysville High School Senior Ethyn McClelland finished just shy of the podium in the boy’s shot put. His mark of 55’2” was enough to get him a fourth place finish. He was edged out by Lakeview’s Charles Pawlosky who had a mark of 55’7”.

Track events are now taking place at all three locations. We’ll continue to keep you up to date on our other area athletes.