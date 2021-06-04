Sports Betting Line

Sports
Associated Press26
MLB
Saturday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Cincinnati -132 at ST. LOUIS +105
at PHILADELPHIA -132 Washington +117
Miami -151 at PITTSBURGH +137
at MILWAUKEE -222 Arizona +188
L.A. Dodgers -147 at ATLANTA +133
at SAN FRANCISCO -169 Chicago Cubs +150
N.Y. Mets -127 at SAN DIEGO +112
American League
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -225 Detroit +190
Houston -113 at TORONTO -102
at BALTIMORE -113 Cleveland -102
Tampa Bay -158 at TEXAS +141
Minnesota -123 at KANSAS CITY +108
at N.Y. YANKEES -123 Boston +108
at L.A. ANGELS -127 Seattle +112
Interleague
Oakland -127 at COLORADO +112
NBA
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at BROOKLYN 4 (239½) Milwaukee
NHL
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TAMPA BAY -157 Carolina +133
Boston -149 at NY ISLANDERS +126

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

