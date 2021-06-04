Sports Betting Line

MLB Saturday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Cincinnati -132 at ST. LOUIS +105 at PHILADELPHIA -132 Washington +117 Miami -151 at PITTSBURGH +137 at MILWAUKEE -222 Arizona +188 L.A. Dodgers -147 at ATLANTA +133 at SAN FRANCISCO -169 Chicago Cubs +150 N.Y. Mets -127 at SAN DIEGO +112 American League at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -225 Detroit +190 Houston -113 at TORONTO -102 at BALTIMORE -113 Cleveland -102 Tampa Bay -158 at TEXAS +141 Minnesota -123 at KANSAS CITY +108 at N.Y. YANKEES -123 Boston +108 at L.A. ANGELS -127 Seattle +112 Interleague Oakland -127 at COLORADO +112 NBA Saturday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at BROOKLYN 4 (239½) Milwaukee NHL Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY -157 Carolina +133 Boston -149 at NY ISLANDERS +126

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/