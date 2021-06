The Newark Catholic Softball run in the Ohio High School Athletic Association tournament came to an end Friday afternoon.

The Green Wave failed to advance to the D-IV title game losing to Cuyahoga Heights 12-6.

Newark Catholic was led on the day by Kilee Banjoff. She was 3-4 at bat with a home run and 3 RBI. She was assisted on the offense by Kylie Gibson who added a home run and an RBI and Maris Knowlton who was 1-3 on the day with a home run and an RBI.