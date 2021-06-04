Cubs to take on Giants on the road

Chicago Cubs (32-24, first in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (35-21, first in the NL West)

San Francisco; Friday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Jake Arrieta (5-5, 4.41 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 41 strikeouts) Giants: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs head to face the San Francisco Giants on Friday.

The Giants are 16-8 in home games in 2020. San Francisco has hit 79 home runs this season, third in the MLB. Brandon Crawford leads them with 12, averaging one every 13.1 at-bats.

The Cubs have gone 11-14 away from home. Chicago has hit 71 home runs this season, seventh in the majors. Javier Baez leads the team with 14, averaging one every 13.7 at-bats.

The Giants won the last meeting 7-2. Anthony DeSclafani notched his fifth victory and Crawford went 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs for San Francisco. Zach Davies took his third loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Crawford is second on the Giants with 19 extra base hits and is slugging .529.

Kris Bryant leads the Cubs with 29 extra base hits and 36 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 7-3, .254 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Cubs: 8-2, .254 batting average, 2.23 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Logan Webb: (shoulder), Aaron Sanchez: (biceps), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), Kevin Gausman: (hip), John Brebbia: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Caleb Baragar: (elbow), Mike Yastrzemski: (thumb), Jaylin Davis: (left knee), Darin Ruf: (hamstring), Evan Longoria: (side), Tommy La Stella: (hamstring), Brandon Belt: (oblique), Curt Casali: (wrist).

Cubs: Trevor Williams: (appendix), Rowan Wick: (oblique), Justin Steele: (hamstring), Alec Mills: (lower back), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Jake Marisnick: (hamstring), Jason Heyward: (hamstring), Nico Hoerner: (hamstring), Matt Duffy: (back), David Bote: (shoulder), Austin Romine: (left wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.