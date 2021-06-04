Updated on Thursday, 3 June 2021 at 5:29 PM EDT

FRIDAY: A stray rain shower, and possibly a thunderstorm, possible throughout the day. Areas of fog possible during the early morning. Otherwise; mostly clear skies during the early morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 82°. Southwest winds around 5 mph during the early morning, increasing to 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon. FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to clear skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 60°. Southwest winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, diminishing to around 5 mph during the late evening and overnight. SATURDAY: Clear skies during the morning will give way to mostly clear skies during the afternoon. Highs around 86°. Southwest winds around 5 mph during the early morning, increasing to 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon. SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 61°. Southwest winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, becoming calm during the late evening and overnight. SUNDAY: Mostly clear skies during the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 89°. Calm winds during the early morning, becoming southwest at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon. SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows around 64°. MONDAY: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Highs around 90°. MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 66°. TUESDAY: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Highs around 90°. TUESDAY NIGHT: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Lows around 68°. WEDNESDAY: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Highs around 88°. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Lows around 68°. THURSDAY: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Highs around 88°.

DISCUSSION:

On the latest weather map, an area of low pressure – L6 – was located near Fremont, OH with a minimum central pressure of 1011 mb. Extending northeastwards is the cold front which also extends southwestwards towards Jasper, IN. A few waves of low pressure have been riding along this frontal boundary, causing it to become quasi-stationary over west central Ohio. Meanwhile, widespread rain shower and thunderstorm activity has been present across most of central and western Ohio this afternoon.

The cold front will try to move through our region as we head into the early evening hours. In doing so, the rain shower and thunderstorm activity is likely to remain in our region through the early evening hours. After sunset, and once the front passes through, the rain shower and thunderstorm activity in our region is likely to quickly taper away. Mostly clear skies will be likely across our region as overnight lows drop down to around 55° – 59°. With the amount of moisture left over from these rain showers and thunderstorms, areas of fog will be possible across our region as we head through the overnight and into early Friday Morning.

The upper level trough associated with L6 will likely be moving out as we head through the day Friday, however it will likely remain close enough that a lone rain shower or even a weak thunderstorm may try to develop during the day on Friday. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the afternoon will likely allow for temperatures in our region to rise up to 80° – 84°.

Clear skies will be the theme as we head into Friday Night with a light southwesterly wind around 5 mph. Despite the clear skies, given the temperatures on Friday Afternoon, I am expecting that the overnight lows for Friday Night will likely be a degree or so warmer, so I am keeping the overnight low at around 58° – 62°.

An upper level ridge will begin to build over our region as we head into Saturday and Sunday, and an area of high pressure at the surface will be present down along the southern Appalachian Mountains. This will allow for mostly clear skies in our region on Saturday, with highs reaching upwards of 84° – 88°, and then upwards of 87° – 91° for Sunday with partly cloudy skies during the afternoon.

Further to the west, a weak upper level low will be present in Texas, and this will slowly try to move a bit to the north. In doing so, it will likely try to swing a few weak disturbances into the Ohio River Valley. Thus, I am keeping a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for Monday, and then a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday. Because of the possibility of precipitation, I went ahead and lowered the high temperature for Monday down to around 88° – 92°, however I raised the value to 88° – 92° for Tuesday given that if rain showers and thunderstorms do not develop in our region, it may end up rather hot. For now, I am keeping Wednesday and Thursday at 86° – 90°, with Wednesday having a chance for rain showers and thunderstorms, and Thursday featuring a slight chance for rain showers and thunderstorms. It is very possible that those two days may end up a bit warmer than I currently have the values at, but it will depend on the presence of rain showers and thunderstorms.

