St. Louis’ O’Neill puts 10-game hit streak on the line against Reds

Cincinnati Reds (24-29, fourth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (31-25, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Thursday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Vladimir Gutierrez (0-1, 1.80 ERA, .80 WHIP, 3 strikeouts) Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (3-4, 4.22 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 57 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Tyler O’Neill is riding a 10-game hitting streak as St. Louis readies to play Cincinnati.

The Cardinals are 13-7 against the rest of their division. St. Louis is averaging 4.0 RBIs per game this season. Nolan Arenado leads the team with 36 total runs batted in.

The Reds have gone 11-10 against division opponents. Cincinnati ranks sixth in the MLB in hitting with a .247 batting average, Nick Castellanos leads the team with an average of .361.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 5-2. Jack Flaherty earned his fourth victory and O’Neill went 2-for-3 with two home runs and two RBIs for St. Louis. Luis Castillo took his second loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arenado leads the Cardinals with 11 home runs and has 36 RBIs.

Castellanos leads the Reds with 29 extra base hits and 32 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .219 batting average, 5.55 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Reds: 4-6, .232 batting average, 4.98 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Kodi Whitley: (undisclosed), Andrew Miller: (toe), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Jack Flaherty: (side), Harrison Bader: (rib), Max Moroff: (shoulder), Paul DeJong: (side).

Reds: Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Jeff Hoffman: (shoulder), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Nick Senzel: (knee), Aristides Aquino: (hand), Joey Votto: (thumb), Max Schrock: (calf), Mike Moustakas: (heel).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.