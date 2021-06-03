Updated on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 6:00 AM EDT

TODAY: Scattered Showers/Storms. Strong to Severe Possible. Mainly Cloudy. High 73° TONIGHT: Scattered Showers/Storms Early. Mostly Cloudy. Warm. Low 62° FRIDAY: Stray Shower/Thunder. Partly Sunny. Warmer. High 81°

DISCUSSION:

More scattered showers and thunderstorms will be with us across SE Ohio today, along with a strong to severe storm possible, especially this afternoon. Damaging winds will be the primary concern, along with heavy rains. Skies will be mainly cloudy throughout the day otherwise, with highs back into the lower 70s.

Rain chances will linger into the fist half of the overnight, but we will see drier weather moving back in after midnight. Skies will once again be mostly cloudy. Lows will drop into the lower 60s.

As we end the work week, a stray shower and or rumble of thunder will be possible. Skies will feature more sunshine otherwise, along with much more warmth. Highs will top off in the lower 80s on Friday.

More heat will continue to build into the region this weekend into early next week. Highs will top off in the mid to upper 80s Saturday and Sunday. Heat continues into the new work week, as temperatures will be around 90 on Monday, along with a pop-up storm chance. More showers and storms will be possible on Tuesday and Wednesday, and this will keep temperatures a touch cooler, but we will still be well above average.

Have a Great Thursday!

Connect with me:

Twitter: @psakalwx

Facebook: Phil Sakal – WHIZ

E-Mail: psakal@whizmediagroup.com