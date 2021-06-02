South Zanesville Fire Department to host 60th Annual Chicken BBQ Dinner June 6

Local News
Natalie Comer75

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- The South Zanesville Fire Department is hosting its 60th annual chicken BBQ dinner on Sunday June 6. 

Tickets are 10 dollars. 1,400 grilled chickens will be served this year. It’s a drive-thru event however, a few tables will be set up outside the fire department for those who would like to sit out and eat.

“It’s a great thing for our community. Not only is it the village of South Zanesville but it’s Zanesville to all who come and they just enjoy our chicken. It helps the Zanesville boosters. They cook wonderful chicken and everybody loves it,” South Zanesville Fire Chief Russell Taylor said.

Each meal is served with a ½ grilled chicken, apple sauce, homemade coleslaw and a roll. Desserts will also be available. Meals begin serving at 11 a.m. This is the department’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

“The money raised for our club. Our club buys equipment for the fire department. We also help out other schools and other little organizations that come and ask us for money. We usually give them what we can,” Taylor said.

Chief Taylor and the entire South Zanesville Fire Department is looking forward to seeing everyone and are excited to serve the community.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Natalie Comer
Natalie Comer
Natalie grew up in Martinsburg, WV and graduated from West Virginia University with a degree in Journalism emphasizing in broadcast. During her time at WVU, she worked and interned with WVU Athletics Video, where she helped with video production on game days. Her senior year of college, she was the Sports Reporter/Anchor for “WVU News,” an Emmy-award winning newscast produced by journalism students. Natalie is a huge sports fanatic. She is a fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Penguins, but when it comes to football, she cheers on the LA Rams. Her dream job is to be a reporter in the NHL.

Related Posts

OSHP Sees Decrease in Fatalities over Memorial Day Weekend

Natalie Comer

Muskingum County Joint Unified Command Center holds Briefing as Ohio COVID-19 Health Orders are Lifted Today

Natalie Comer

Art Coz’s Artist & Musician of the Month discuss Friday’s Upcoming June First Friday Art Walk

Gunnar Consol