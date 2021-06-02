South Zanesville Fire Department to host 60th Annual Chicken BBQ Dinner June 6

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- The South Zanesville Fire Department is hosting its 60th annual chicken BBQ dinner on Sunday June 6.

Tickets are 10 dollars. 1,400 grilled chickens will be served this year. It’s a drive-thru event however, a few tables will be set up outside the fire department for those who would like to sit out and eat.

“It’s a great thing for our community. Not only is it the village of South Zanesville but it’s Zanesville to all who come and they just enjoy our chicken. It helps the Zanesville boosters. They cook wonderful chicken and everybody loves it,” South Zanesville Fire Chief Russell Taylor said.

Each meal is served with a ½ grilled chicken, apple sauce, homemade coleslaw and a roll. Desserts will also be available. Meals begin serving at 11 a.m. This is the department’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

“The money raised for our club. Our club buys equipment for the fire department. We also help out other schools and other little organizations that come and ask us for money. We usually give them what we can,” Taylor said.

Chief Taylor and the entire South Zanesville Fire Department is looking forward to seeing everyone and are excited to serve the community.