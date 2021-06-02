Pontoon Boat Breaks Free and Goes over Low Head Dam

Zanesville Fire Chief Jeff Bell says multiple agencies responded to the Muskingum River overnight after a report of a Pontoon boat over the low head dam by the Y-Bridge.  The chief says it all happened around 11:00 p.m. Tuesday.

It took multiple hours to confirm that no one was injured.  Bell says it appears the pontoon boat broke free and flipped onto its top after going over the dam.  Falls and Wayne Township Fire Departments along with South Zanesville Fire and Zanesville Police responded to the scene.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources also was called to the scene of the incident.

