OSHP Sees Decrease in Fatalities over Memorial Day Weekend

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- The Ohio State Highway Patrol saw a significant drop in fatalities during Memorial Day weekend.

Nine deaths were reported on Ohio’s roadways from May 28 through May 31. 20 traffic deaths were reported last year during Memorial Day weekend. When compared to the previous three year average, the number of fatalities dropped by 49 percent this year.

“That could be due to many things; it could be due to our aggressive enforcement, making sure people are driving safely. It could also be that motorists are understanding now that they are back on the roads, other people are out there and they know that they need to drive safely too,” OSHP Trooper Brice Nihiser said.

State troopers made 25,658 traffic enforcement contacts; including 549 OVI arrests, 377 drug arrests and 3,720 safety belt citations. The Patrol also made 13,448 non-enforcement contacts including 2,523 motorist assists.

Troopers noticed more motorists on the road during the holiday weekend, as Covid-19 restrictions and mandates have settled down.

“The people that did drive safely over the weekend, we saw that reduction in fatalities, obviously we’re very proud of what we did and very proud of what the motorists of Ohio did… That’s nine people that died. That’s nine people that didn’t get to go home and see their families. Those are people that aren’t going to get another Memorial Day and that’s why we’re going out there and continuing to work hard and try to make sure everybody drives safely,” Nihiser said.

From Memorial Day until Labor Day, it’s the 100 deadliest days of summer. Nihiser said over a third of fatalities for the year happen between the two holidays.

The OSHP will continue to make sure everyone is driving safely and reminds everyone to wear their seatbelts, don’t drive distracted and drive sober.