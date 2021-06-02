Genesis HealthCare Will Continue to Require Face Masks

Genesis HealthCare System continues to require patients, visitors and employees to wear facemasks due to the presence of COVID-19 in our community. This continuation of preventative measures is in keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines for healthcare facilities. The policy remains in effect for all Genesis facilities, such as Genesis Hospital, Genesis HealthPlex, Genesis Perry County Medical Center, the Physician Pavilion and physicians’ offices.

Patients and visitors arriving to a Genesis facility who do not have a mask will be given a disposable mask to wear for the duration of their visit. Other CDC guidelines still in place include visitation restrictions and social distancing in waiting areas, among others.

For more information about COVID-19 and what you can expect when you arrive to a Genesis facility, visit genesishcs.org/covid-19/.