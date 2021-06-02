Genesis HealthCare to Build New Northside Pharmacy to Operate 24/7

The Genesis HealthCare System has announced plans to building a new Northside Pharmacy less than a half mile from its current location on Bell Street.

Chief Executive Officer Matt Perry, in a letter to employees, said it will be an up-to-date pharmacy that will serve the community 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It will be located at 721 Taylor Street and will open in January of 2022.

Perry said they are opening the new location to better meet the needs of the community and replace the aged current facility. Perry says the retail sales floor will have standard hours for the safety of staff and customers. However, the drive through will remain open 24/7. Perry says the pharmacy will have a new look inside and out and will include ample employee and customer parking. He says traffic flow at the new site has been studied to create a safer, more efficient flow of traffic for employees and walk-in and drive through customers.