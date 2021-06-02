Cleveland hosts Chicago after Bieber’s solid outing

Chicago White Sox (33-22, first in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (30-24, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lance Lynn (6-1, 1.37 ERA, .91 WHIP, 57 strikeouts) Indians: J.C. Mejia (1-0, .00 ERA, .40 WHIP, 7 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Shane Bieber. Bieber went seven innings, surrendering two runs on five hits with seven strikeouts against Chicago.

The Indians are 21-12 against the rest of their division. Cleveland has slugged .382 this season. Franmil Reyes leads the team with a mark of .576.

The White Sox are 18-11 in division games. The Chicago pitching staff owns a team ERA of 3.29, Dallas Keuchel paces the staff with a mark of 4.37.

The Indians won the last meeting 6-5. Shane Bieber secured his sixth victory and Austin Hedges went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Cleveland. Dylan Cease took his second loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eddie Rosario ranks second on the Indians with 29 RBIs and is batting .227.

Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 11 home runs and has 46 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 6-4, .233 batting average, 4.61 ERA, outscored by four runs

White Sox: 7-3, .259 batting average, 3.11 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Indians: Zach Plesac: (thumb), Cam Hill: (wrist), Jordan Luplow: (ankle), Jose Ramirez: (dehydration), Franmil Reyes: (side), Roberto Perez: (finger).

White Sox: Michael Kopech: (hamstring), Jace Fry: (microdiscectomy), Jimmy Cordero: (tommy john surgery), Luis Robert: (hip), Eloy Jimenez: (left pectoral), Adam Engel: (right hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.