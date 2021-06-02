Art Coz’s Artist & Musician of the Month discuss Friday’s Upcoming June First Friday Art Walk

Local News
Gunnar Consol85

DOWNTOWN ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Art Coz is preparing for its First Friday celebration this upcoming Friday. The first Friday of the month the organization coordinates outdoor art galleries, live performances, and more in downtown Zanesville.

At the First Friday event will be Bill Stoneburner, the organization’s Musician of the Month. He creates and performs in the iconic classic rock style. He’s looking forward to showcasing his craft and exposing the community to his music.

“I’m going to be playing here at Kristin’s studio here, Friday night, 5-8, and I’m really looking forward to that. I like to see everybody  come out and take a listen,” Bill Stoneburner, Art Coz’s Musician of the Month stated.

Also in attendance on Friday will be Art Coz’s Artist of the Month, Brayden Heath. His creativity is manifested through his modern geometric art style, and he’s excited to show off his new art pieces. Especially as the community event returns to a sense of normal.

“It’s our sense of community, its the sense of coming together even during all this -you know- crap that went on with the pandemic. We can still unite as a people and show that creativity is thriving and it’s not going anywhere,” Brayden Heath, Art Coz’s Artist of the Month stated.

In addition to the local art galleries showcasing their work, local restaurants will also have food and drink specials associated with First Friday. So you are encourage to come thirsty, hungry, and ready to have a great time and support artists in the community. You can find more details on the Art Coz’s Facebook and webpage.

