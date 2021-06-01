Zanesville Business Owner Loses Battle With Cancer

A well-known Zanesville businessman has died. 64-year-old Mick Amicone started the Fieldhouse Fitness Center 33 years ago.

In a heartfelt post on the Fieldhouse Facebook page, Alainna Durfee told that her father fought cancer for four years and that he was strong through the difficult battle. Durfee says her dad was a busy man and always was on a mission to fix something or someone. He wanted to take on the burdens of others so they wouldn’t feel pain or stress.

Durfee said her dad was her hero. She also thanked her staff for running the Fieldhouse so the family could spend time with their dad the past few months.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.