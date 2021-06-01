The Muskingum County Library System offering Extended Hours beginning today

Local News
Gunnar Consol64

DOWNTOWN ZANESVILLE, Ohio- June 1st is an important day for the Muskingum County Library System. The county’s libraries’ summer reading officially begins today as well as a change to their hours.

All the libraries part of the Muskingum County Library System has officially extended their operating hours just in time for summer.

“As of today, June 1st, we are extending all of our hours at all of our locations. Here at John McIntire, we are open from 10am-7pm Monday through Thursday, and on Fridays 10am-6pm, and Saturdays 10am-4pm,” Stacey Russel, executive direction of the MCLS said.

With the extended hours, the libraries have an opportunity to continue to serve the community and provide enriching services as we return to a sense of normalcy.

“I think it means a lot to our community. One thing that the pandemic has definitely shown us for sure is how important our libraries are in all the communities that we serve and in Muskingum County in general… And as you can tell today, we are busy. And it’s great to see all the smiling faces and to see people here with our expanded hours,” Russel stated.

For more information on the Muskingum County Library System, their new extended operating hours, and their summer programs you can go to their website or Facebook page

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Gunnar Consol
Gunnar Consol
Gunnar is a recent graduate of Plymouth State University in Plymouth, New Hampshire having majored in meteorology with minors in mathematics and communications. He was on the varsity track & field team all four of his years at Plymouth competing in the long jump, triple jump, and 100m and 200m races. Growing up in Central Florida, having endured many relentless hurricane seasons and experiencing pop-up thunderstorms everyday during the summer inspired his initial interest in the weather. A lack of cold weather subsequently drove him to attend college in New Hampshire. This was to experience a whole other side of the weather: winter. He is excited to have just moved to Ohio and explore what all the state has to offer. He also hopes that Ohio is a happy middle ground between how hot Florida is and how cold New Hampshire is. In his free time, Gunnar enjoys staying active, going on photography photoshoots, and gardening.

Related Posts

Zanesville Business Owner Loses Battle With Cancer

George Hiotis

Foodworks Alliance to host Fundraiser Event to support Women in Recovery

Natalie Comer

Book and Media Sale to take place at Abbot Senior Living June 10

Natalie Comer