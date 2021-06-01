The Muskingum County Library System offering Extended Hours beginning today

DOWNTOWN ZANESVILLE, Ohio- June 1st is an important day for the Muskingum County Library System. The county’s libraries’ summer reading officially begins today as well as a change to their hours.

All the libraries part of the Muskingum County Library System has officially extended their operating hours just in time for summer.

“As of today, June 1st, we are extending all of our hours at all of our locations. Here at John McIntire, we are open from 10am-7pm Monday through Thursday, and on Fridays 10am-6pm, and Saturdays 10am-4pm,” Stacey Russel, executive direction of the MCLS said.

With the extended hours, the libraries have an opportunity to continue to serve the community and provide enriching services as we return to a sense of normalcy.

“I think it means a lot to our community. One thing that the pandemic has definitely shown us for sure is how important our libraries are in all the communities that we serve and in Muskingum County in general… And as you can tell today, we are busy. And it’s great to see all the smiling faces and to see people here with our expanded hours,” Russel stated.

For more information on the Muskingum County Library System, their new extended operating hours, and their summer programs you can go to their website or Facebook page.