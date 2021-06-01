Sports Betting Line

Sports
Associated Press24
MLB
Wednesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Philadelphia -108 at CINCINNATI -108
San Diego -114 at CHICAGO CUBS -103
N.Y. Mets -112 at ARIZONA -104
at ATLANTA -156 Washington +120
at L.A. DODGERS -225 St. Louis +189
American League
Chicago White Sox -180 at CLEVELAND +154
at N.Y. YANKEES -124 Tampa Bay +107
Minnesota -172 at BALTIMORE +130
at HOUSTON -132 Boston +117
Oakland -142 at SEATTLE +127
Interleague
at TORONTO -152 Miami +133
at COLORADO -115 Texas -101
NBA
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at PHILADELPHIA (229½) Washington
at NEW YORK (208) Atlanta
at UTAH (225½) Memphis
at LA CLIPPERS 7 (217) Dallas
NHL
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at WINNIPEG -134 Montreal +111
at COLORADO -185 Vegas +156

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Titans hire Mical Johnson as 1st full-time woman scout

Associated Press

Spanish player, 32, plays again at French Open after cancer

Associated Press

Column: Nicklaus has plenty of advice for anyone who asks

Associated Press