Ohio Vax-A-Million Drawing Wednesday

The Ohio Lottery conducted the second of five Ohio Vax-a-Million drawings at the Ohio Lottery’s draw studio in Cleveland Monday.

This week’s drawing included over 3.2 million adult entries in the drawing for $1 million and over 130,000 Ohioans age 12 to 17 entered the drawing for a college scholarship. This marks an increase of 467,320 adult entries and 28,518 scholarship entries from the previous week.

Results of the drawing were provided to the Ohio Department of Health to verify the winners ahead of the Wednesday, June 2, 2021 winner announcement at 7:29 p.m. You can watch it live on WHIZ-TV.

With more than 5.3 million Ohioans who have started the vaccination process, not all who are eligible have entered. Ohio Vax-a-Million is an opt-in program, meaning you are not automatically entered. It takes less than two minutes to enter online at ohiovaxamillion.com. Those without Internet access can also enter by phone at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).

Once you enter, your entry will be carried over through all the drawings. You do not need to submit your name each week. The entry list will be reviewed, and all duplicate entries will be removed prior to each week’s drawing. In addition, any winner will be removed from the eligible draw list for subsequent drawings. Vaccination records will be verified for winners. If you are an Ohio resident who was vaccinated in another state, you are eligible, but will need to present poof of vaccination.

Ohio Vax-a-Million is a public outreach campaign and initiative to increase awareness of the availability and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and provide incentives to Ohioans to get a COVID-19 vaccination. Ohioans 18 and older who have received a received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can enter to win one of five $1 million prizes. Ohioans ages 12-17 who have received a received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can enter to win one of five four-year, full-ride scholarships, including room and board, tuition, and books, to any Ohio state college or university.