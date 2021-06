The Zanesville Water Divisions will flush flush hydrants June 2nd.

Hydrant flushing will take place in the areas of Greenwood Avenue, Wayne Avenue and all side streets.

Flushing will take place between the hours of 7:30am to 3:00pm. Residents in these areas may experience discolored water and reduced pressure. It’s advised to wait until 4:00pm for the water to clear before doing laundry.

If you have any questions call (740) 455-0631 ext 1.