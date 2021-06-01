Foodworks Alliance to host Fundraiser Event to support Women in Recovery

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- Foodworks Alliance is inviting the community to its Cake and Crowns virtual tea party.

This fundraiser will be held on June 19 at 3 p.m. The event will be recorded, so if individuals can’t attend, the link will be available at their leisure.

“Renner Theater has put together a production for us as well as we will have community leaders that will speak on behalf of the Foodworks Alliance as well as the importance of giving,” Foodworks Alliance Director Carol Humphreys said.

Tickets are $25 each and will include a four inch Bundt cake and a crown. Individuals are encouraged to decorate their crowns for a chance to win a large cake. Cakes and crowns will be delivered on June 18. The money raised from the event will go towards continuing benefiting ladies in recovery and its other programs.

“The women in recovery, we’re talking about very special women who are trying to get their lives together again. It’s a hard road. It’s tough because there’s so many outside things that are going on that they need to deal with and we feel like by bringing them into our kitchen, which is a small endeavor, we can help them gain that confidence that they need to get a better job, to go on with their lives,” Humphreys said.

FoodWorks Alliance prepares food for the Hunger Network and hot meal programs. With the hot meal programs, FWA has prepared over 17,000 servings of food and saved over 14,000 pounds of food from going to waste.

You can find the link for the fundraiser on the FWA Facebook page or website.

Tickets are on sale until June 11.