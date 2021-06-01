Book and Media Sale to take place at Abbot Senior Living June 10

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- Abbot Senior Living is holding a Book and Media sale on June 10, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

All types of books, games, puzzles and media items will be available. Abbot Senior Living is still collecting donations until the day of. In the past, they held yard sales but decided to narrow it down this year.

“We have a great team here and they just really pitch in. It’s hard work to set something up like this. They do it without complaints and we run it smooth,” Executive Director of Abbot Senior Living Kevin Pinson said.

The money raised will go towards funding activities for the seniors. About 40 residents are currently living at the retirement and assisted living facility. Members are looking forward to attending the sale and enjoy all the events put on.

“We have everything from monthly birthday parties to holiday parties. We bring in live entertainment for them, play bingo and we’re always looking for prizes for bingo, so some of the funds we use for things like that,” Pinson said.

If you’re interested in dropping off donations, be sure to call Abbot Senior Living once you arrive and they will assist you. You can reach them at (740)-453-2781

