Alonso powers Mets in return, deGrom beats Diamondbacks 6-2

PHOENIX (AP) — Pete Alonso homered and had four RBIs in his return from the injured list, Jacob deGrom pitched six shutout innings and the New York Mets beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-2 on Monday night for their fifth straight victory.

Making his second start since coming off the IL, deGrom (4-2) allowed two hits while striking out eight and walking none. He lowered his ERA to 0.71, the lowest for a qualifying starter through May since Phillies left-hander Curt Short was at 0.64 in 1964.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner also had an RBI single for his ninth hit in eight starts this season. He was pulled after 70 pitches — the right-hander came back last Tuesday after missing a couple of weeks with tightness on his side.

Alonso hit a two-run single in the third and a two-run homer in the seventh for his first four-RBI game since his rookie season in 2019. The big first baseman had been sidelined since May 19 with a sprained right hand, but returned to the injury-riddled Mets without a minor league rehab assignment.

Mason Williams, just promoted from the minors, made a tough catch at the center-field fence in his Mets debut to stop the Diamondbacks as they tried to rally in the seventh.

Kevin Pillar, wearing a protective mask on defense and the basepaths, came off the bench and singled in an inspirational return to the NL East leaders two weeks after getting hit square in the nose by a 95 mph fastball, causing multiple facial fractures.

