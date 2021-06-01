Updated on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 6:00 AM EDT

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Stray Shower/Thunder. Touch Warmer. High 75° TONIGHT: Scattered Showers/Storm. Cloudy. Warm. Low 60° WEDNESDAY: Scattered Showers/Storms. Cloudy. Touch Cooler. High 73°

DISCUSSION:

Skies will be mostly cloudy across SE Ohio as we head into the day today, along with a stray shower/thunder chance by the mid to late afternoon. Most of the region looks to remain dry during the day, with highs in the low to mid 70s by the end of the afternoon.

We will see more cloud cover throughout the overnight, along with more rain developing, especially after midnight. A few storms will also be possible. Temperatures will bottom out in the lower 60s, so a little warmer than last night.

More rain and storms will be with us for the middle of the week, as our next major storm system moves into the region. Scattered showers and storms will continue into the day on Thursday as well, as our storm system gradually moves out of the region. Temperatures will be a touch cooler with the clouds and rain, so look for highs in the lower 70s on Wednesday and Thursday.

A major warm up will be in store as we round out the week into the weekend, as a ridge in the mid to upper levels of the atmosphere moves into the eastern half of the country. Temperatures will top off in the mid to upper 80s by Saturday into the early half of the new work week. Rain chances will be slight on Friday and once again on Monday.

Have a Great Tuesday!

