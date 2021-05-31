Zanesville Police Investigate Fatal Shooting

The Zanesville Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting incident.

Detective Sergeant Phil Michel says at around 2:00 a.m. Monday officers responded to 1367 Maysville Avenue in connection to a shooting incident. Investigators discovered that 16-year-old Rhandi Freitag had been shot. She was transported to Genesis Hospital where she later died.

Detective Michel says a person of interest was taken into custody at the scene. No further details will be released because it is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to contact the Zanesville Police Department at (740) 455-0700 or Detective Bryan Ruff at (740) 455-0699.