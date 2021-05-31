Pregame.com Line

|Major League Baseball
|Tuesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Philadelphia
|-107
|at
|CINCINNATI
|-103
|at ATLANTA
|-140
|Washington
|+130
|San Diego
|-115
|at
|CHICAGO
|CUBS
|-105
|N.Y Mets
|-119
|at
|ARIZONA
|+109
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-144
|LA
|Angels
|+134
|at LA DODGERS
|-166
|St.
|Louis
|+156
|American League
|at CLEVELAND
|-147
|Chicago
|White
|Sox
|+137
|Minnesota
|-163
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+153
|Tampa Bay
|-127
|at
|N.Y
|YANKEES
|+117
|at HOUSTON
|-114
|Boston
|+104
|Oakland
|-135
|at
|SEATTLE
|+125
|Interleague
|at TORONTO
|-155
|Miami
|+145
|at MILWAUKEE
|-150
|Detroit
|+130
|at KANSAS CITY
|-172
|Pittsburgh
|+162
|at COLORADO
|-124
|Texas
|+114
|NBA
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at BROOKLYN
|12
|(231½)
|Boston
|at DENVER
|1½
|(226)
|Portland
|at PHOENIX
|5½
|(207)
|LA
|Lakers
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|NHL
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CAROLINA
|-108
|Tampa
|Bay
|-108
