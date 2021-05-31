Pregame.com Line

Sports
Associated Press15
Major League Baseball
Tuesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Philadelphia -107 at CINCINNATI -103
at ATLANTA -140 Washington +130
San Diego -115 at CHICAGO CUBS -105
N.Y Mets -119 at ARIZONA +109
at SAN FRANCISCO -144 LA Angels +134
at LA DODGERS -166 St. Louis +156
American League
at CLEVELAND -147 Chicago White Sox +137
Minnesota -163 at BALTIMORE +153
Tampa Bay -127 at N.Y YANKEES +117
at HOUSTON -114 Boston +104
Oakland -135 at SEATTLE +125
Interleague
at TORONTO -155 Miami +145
at MILWAUKEE -150 Detroit +130
at KANSAS CITY -172 Pittsburgh +162
at COLORADO -124 Texas +114
NBA
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at BROOKLYN 12 (231½) Boston
at DENVER (226) Portland
at PHOENIX (207) LA Lakers
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
NHL
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CAROLINA -108 Tampa Bay -108

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

