Memorial Day marks the start of summer season for Dresden Swim Center

DRESDEN, Ohio- The Dresden Swim Center splashed into its summer swim season today. Memorial Day marks the unofficial start to summer for the swim center with many of its summer activities and programs beginning soon.

After a chilly weekend and with the world returning to a new normal, this year’s pool opening holds a little more significance this Memorial Day.

“I mean it’s just the turning point. And it’s just like a remembrance of what happened for everyone really. And I think it’s just a really great day to start the summer,” Claudia Freuh, manger of the Dresden Swim Center said.

Last season, the Dresden Swim Center was open but with limited capacity. It was the only pool of its size open during the height of the pandemic within a 50 mile radius. This season, restrictions have been lifted and a sense of normalcy returns, but they still ask patrons to be courteous. 

“It is mostly back to normal. We still ask people to stay at least 3 feet away from each other, just being polite with one another and their boundaries,” Freuh stated.

The Dresden Swim Center has its Tiki Bar and Hangout dining area decorated tropical for the entirety of the summer pool season. The Tiki Bar is a cash-only snack shack with a variety of options to quench any swimmer’s hunger or thirst. The Hangout provides a relaxed and fun environment to enjoy a meal together before, during, or after your group’s swim session.

The Dresden Swim Center’s Tiki Bar (Left), and the on site Hangout eatery (Middle & Right) provide many tasty treats and eats to hungry pool goers.

Admission to the pool is $7 per person while children 3 years old and under are admitted for free. The option for a $70 Punch Pass is available where you get 12 visits, where each punch admits one person. More details can be found on their Facebook page.

