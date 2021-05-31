Crooksville Memorial Day Parade takes place to Remember Fallen Veterans

CROOKSVILLE, Ohio- The Crooksville community gathered on Main Street to celebrate Memorial Day.

A parade was held this morning to honor all the fallen service members. Police, fire trucks, band students and other community members took part in the parade. The streets filled with patriotism.

“We wouldn’t have a country if it weren’t for that. We’ve had a lot of people die just to protect our freedom,” Retired Air Force Veteran Melvin Grimmett said.

Grimmett served in the Air Force for 21 years.

One Veteran came out to support his daughter who was in the parade. The parade was a way for him to also remember all the soldiers lost in service.

“That’s one of the main things, it’s worth it. You see these kids walking around with flags, it just means a lot to me… Of course, you know when I came back from Vietnam we didn’t get treated this way and it sucked but its been a big change. Most people don’t realize that all the Veterans are just like other people. They have hearts and I appreciate them,” Retired Air Force Veteran Dale Sinclair said.

Sinclair also served in Vietnam for one year.

The parade concluded at the Legion Post on Buckeye Street where light refreshments were given out.