Christ Table distributes meals on Memorial Day, Dining Room to open Wednesday

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- Christ Table remained open today and served Memorial Day meals this morning.

Meals were distributed on the go to community members. Each lunch included a hot dog, baked beans and potato salad.

“We want to make sure we remember those who have lost their lives for our freedom and we want to make sure we’re here for those that need a meal,” Christ Table Office Manager Candi Jones said.

Christ Table is happy to announce that its dining room will be opening on Wednesday, June 2. Since March of 2020, meals have been served on the go in the back of the building. However, on the go meals will still be offered to those who don’t choose to eat in the dining room.

“We can get to see everybody’s faces again and hug them and have that meal with them instead of just handing the meal and them having to find a place to eat… We’re more than a meal. We want to have that time with them. They are a family, we don’t want to give them the meal and go, we want them to be able to spend time with us,” Jones said.

Christ Table continues to serve lunch meals every Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.