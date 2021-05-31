Christ Table distributes meals on Memorial Day, Dining Room to open Wednesday

Local News
Natalie Comer90

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- Christ Table remained open today and served Memorial Day meals this morning.

Meals were distributed on the go to community members. Each lunch included a hot dog, baked beans and potato salad.

“We want to make sure we remember those who have lost their lives for our freedom and we want to make sure we’re here for those that need a meal,” Christ Table Office Manager Candi Jones said.

Christ Table is happy to announce that its dining room will be opening on Wednesday, June 2. Since March of 2020, meals have been served on the go in the back of the building. However, on the go meals will still be offered to those who don’t choose to eat in the dining room.

“We can get to see everybody’s faces again and hug them and have that meal with them instead of just handing the meal and them having to find a place to eat… We’re more than a meal. We want to have that time with them. They are a family, we don’t want to give them the meal and go, we want them to be able to spend time with us,” Jones said.

Christ Table continues to serve lunch meals every Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Natalie Comer
Natalie Comer
Natalie grew up in Martinsburg, WV and graduated from West Virginia University with a degree in Journalism emphasizing in broadcast. During her time at WVU, she worked and interned with WVU Athletics Video, where she helped with video production on game days. Her senior year of college, she was the Sports Reporter/Anchor for “WVU News,” an Emmy-award winning newscast produced by journalism students. Natalie is a huge sports fanatic. She is a fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Penguins, but when it comes to football, she cheers on the LA Rams. Her dream job is to be a reporter in the NHL.

Related Posts

Crooksville Memorial Day Parade takes place to Remember Fallen Veterans

Natalie Comer

Memorial Weekend Drivers returning Home

Natalie Comer

Zanesville Police Investigate Fatal Shooting

George Hiotis