Updated on Monday, May 31, 2021 at 6:30 AM EDT

MEMORIAL DAY: Partly Sunny. Not as Cool. High 73° TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Pleasant. Low 50° TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Spotty Shower. Touch Warmer. High 76°

DISCUSSION:

After a foggy start to the day, skies will be partly sunny across SE Ohio, along with warmer temperatures. Highs will top off in the lower 70s this afternoon.

Mostly cloudy skies will be with us tonight, along with pleasant conditions. Lows will drop into the lower 50s.

Skies will feature more cloud cover on Tuesday, along with a spotty shower chance. Temperatures will be a touch warmer. Highs will warm into the mid to upper 70s Tuesday afternoon.

As we head into the middle of the week, rain and storm chances begin to increase. Rain will be likely on Wednesday, along with a few storms. Temperatures will be slightly cooler, with highs back into the lower 70s. Scattered showers and storms will be possible on Thursday, with highs back into the mid 70s. A few showers, along with an isolated storm chance will linger into the day on Friday, with highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

The first weekend of June will feature partly to mostly sunny skies and more warmth. Highs will be topping off in the mid to upper 80s Saturday and Sunday!

Have a Great Monday!

