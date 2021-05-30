Rockies look to end 5-game skid against Pirates

Sports
Associated Press19

Colorado Rockies (19-34, fourth in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (20-31, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (0-0, 2.25 ERA, 1.75 WHIP, 5 strikeouts) Pirates: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado enters the game as losers of their last five games.

The Pirates are 10-14 on their home turf. Pittsburgh has slugged .352, last in the league. Bryan Reynolds leads the team with a .483 slugging percentage, including 22 extra-base hits and six home runs.

The Rockies are 3-22 on the road. Colorado is hitting a collective .235 this season, led by C.J. Cron with an average of .274.

The Pirates won the last meeting 4-0. Mitch Keller earned his third victory and Adam Frazier went 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Pittsburgh. Austin Gomber registered his fifth loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reynolds leads the Pirates with 22 extra base hits and is batting .290.

Ryan McMahon leads the Rockies with 24 extra base hits and is batting .263.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, .239 batting average, 6.18 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

Rockies: 4-6, .187 batting average, 3.79 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Chad Kuhl: (right shoulder), Austin Davis: (elbow), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (elbow), Steven Brault: (lat strain), Phillip Evans: (left hamstring), Colin Moran: (left groin), Ke’Bryan Hayes: (wrist).

Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Ben Bowden: (left shoulder), Trevor Story: (elbow), Chris Owings: (left thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Eflin, Phillies to take on McHugh, Rays

Associated Press

76ers look to secure series win over the Wizards

Associated Press

Oldest American, fastest woman on Everest return safely

Associated Press