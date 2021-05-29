Wiesberger takes 1-shot lead into final round in Denmark

Sports
Associated Press24

FARSO, Denmark (AP) — Bernd Wiesberger will take a one-stroke lead into the final round of the Made in HimmerLand event on the European Tour as he seeks to defend the title in Denmark.

The Austrian golfer shot a 3-under 68 on Saturday to reach 14 under overall. Sweden’s Alexander Björk is in second place.

The 35-year-old Wiesberger is aiming to become the first player to retain a European Tour title since Jon Rahm at the Open de España in 2019. Wiesberger won the event in 2019 and it was canceled last year.

Björk shot 66 on moving day. England’s Laurie Canter is in third place after shooting 64 to be on 11 under.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Mark Eaton, shot-blocking king and Jazz legend, dies at 64

Associated Press

CL final: Man City leaves out Rodri, Fernandinho vs Chelsea

Associated Press

Korda beats Cecchinato in Parma to claim 1st ATP title

Associated Press