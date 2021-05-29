LA Galaxy use own goal to down San Jose 1-0

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The San Jose Earthquakes’ Tanner Beason’s own goal in the late match was the only score of the game in LA Galaxy’s win on Saturday.

Samuel Grandsir was working down the right side, shed a defender and appeared to center in front of the goal mouth that ricocheted off Beason’s left foot and into the net at the 70th minute.

Eight minutes later, Galaxy (5-2-0) keeper Jonathan Bond thwarted Andrés Ríos with a sliding save to preserve the lead.

San Jose’s (3-5-0) offensive woes continue as the Earthquakes now have been shutout in three of their last four contests in the midst of a four-game losing streak.

