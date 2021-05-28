Zanesville Kiwanis Club Celebrates 100 Years of Service to the Community

It was a big day for the Zanesville downtown Kiwanis Club on Thursday.

The service club turned 100 years old. Its members and friends celebrated in the historic Masonic Temple Building’s 6th flood ballroom where the club was born and charted a century ago.

The club president welcomed members and guests that included the Kiwanis Ohio Governor and state Kiwanis dignitaries. Zanesville Mayor Don Mason and Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz were also part of the celebration.