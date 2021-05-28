Weekend Time Schedule

|All Times EDT
|Saturday, May 29
|MLB
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Colorado at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Miami at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
San Diego at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Washington, 7:15 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
|NBA PLAYOFFS
Milwaukee at Miami, 1:30 p.m.
Denver at Portland, 4 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.
Utah at Memphis, 9:30 p.m.
|NHL PLAYOFFS
Toronto at Montreal, 7:30 p.m
N.Y Islanders at Boston, 8 p.m.
|WNBA
Atlanta at New York, 2 p.m.
Phoenix at Dallas, 8 p.m.
|MLS
CF Montréal at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Orlando City at New York, 1 p.m.
New England at Cincinnati, 3 p.m.
Toronto FC at Columbus, 3 p.m.
Nashville at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.
New York City FC at Los Angeles FC, 5 p.m.
San Jose at LA Galaxy, 7 p.m.
D.C. United at Miami, 8 p.m.
Houston at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
|Other Events
|Golf
European PGA – Made in Denmark
PGA Tour – Charles Schwab Challenge
PGA Champions Tour – KitchenAid
Korn Ferry Tour – Evans Scholars Invitational
LPGA – Match Play
|Tennis
ATP – Belgrade Open, Belgrade, Serbia
ATP Emilia-Romagna Open, Parma, Italy
WTA – Internatinaux De Strasbourg, Strasbourg, France
|Motor Sports
Nascar – Alsco Uniforms 300 Xfinity Series, Concord, N.C.
|Sunday May 30
|MLB
Colorado at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Miami at Boston, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
San Diego at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
St. Louis at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:08 p.m.
|NBA PLAYOFFS
New York at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 3:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Boston, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.
|NHL PLAYOFFS
Tampa Bay at Carolina, 5 p.m.
|WNBA
Indiana at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Connecticut at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
|MLS
Portland at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Austin FC at Seattle, 9:30 p.m.
|Other Events
|Golf
European PGA – Made in Denmark
PGA Tour – Charles Schwab Challenge
PGA Champions Tour – KitchenAid
Korn Ferry Tour – Evans Scholars Invitational
LPGA – Match Play
|Tennis
Grand Slam – Roland Garros, Paris, France
|Motor Sports
NASCAR – Coca Cola 600 Cup Series, Concord, N.C.