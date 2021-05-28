The Barn looks to serve more Customers, adds Summer Items to Menu

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- With the Ohio mask mandate coming to an end on June 2, The Barn is looking forward to serving more customers this summer.

While some individuals may not feel comfortable being in public without a mask, The Barn will still offer socially distant tables.

“We have an area set up. We want everyone to be comfortable when they’re coming in, so we have an area set up, as you can see behind me that is set up for social distancing. We’re going to continue to have panels between a portion of our facility so people can still remain socially distant if they choose to do so. The majority of the building will be back to business as normal,” The Barn Owner Jim Watson said.

Many summer events are planned including local bands as well as some regional and national performances. The Barns full menu will still be available in addition to summer specials.

“We have our summer salad. It’s made with homemade raspberry vinaigrette dressing. We also have our fried green tomatoes, you can get those in a BLT or on a bed of lettuce. We also have our salmon cakes that are going to be part of our summer menu,” Watson said.

The Barn is kicking off the Memorial Day weekend with band performances starting Friday night. Appalachian Outlaws will perform Friday, Uncommon Denominator on Saturday and Backbone on Sunday.

For more information about The Barn and upcoming events, you can visit its website or Facebook Page.