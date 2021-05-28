South Zanesville Fire Chief speaks out about Memorial Day Weekend Grilling Safety and Tips

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- Memorial Day weekend is right around the corner. The South Zanesville Fire Department reminds everyone to have a safe holiday.

Many people celebrate the holiday by getting together with family, friends and of course, grilling. There are several safety tips individuals can use to ensure a safe holiday while utilizing a grill.

“If you have airsoft cans or anything that people spray on the grill to keep food from sticking, try not to keep them next to the grill because the heat will make them explode. A couple years ago we went to a call really close to the fire department where they had their airsoft can next to it and it exploded. Two people got burnt,” South Zanesville Fire Chief Russell Taylor said.

Chief Taylor said the department gets more motorcycle accident calls through Memorial Day weekend because many riders get out when it’s nice.

He also reminds everyone to not get behind a wheel if they have been drinking.

He continued to address the safety when it comes to cookouts.

“Just be careful with your grill. Make sure it’s not next to your house. Make sure if something flames up, you got a small fire extinguisher next to it to be able to put it out. If you can’t put it out, don’t hesitate to call the fire department, that’s what we’re here for,” Taylor said.

Chief Taylor added that his thoughts and prayers are with the Austin Eveland family through this hard time and through the weekend.