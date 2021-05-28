Philadelphia hosts Portland after 2 straight shutout wins

Portland Timbers (3-3-0) vs. Philadelphia Union (3-2-2)

Chester, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Philadelphia -112, Portland +262, Draw +289; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia heads into a matchup against Portland after recording two consecutive shutout wins.

The Union put together a 14-4-5 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 10-0-1 in home matches. Philadelphia scored 49 goals a season ago and recorded 33 assists.

The Timbers finished 11-6-6 overall and 5-2-4 on the road during the 2020 season. Portland averaged 2.4 goals on 6.0 shots on goal per game a season ago.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Philadelphia: Greg Ranjitsingh (injured), Jack de Vries (injured), Ilsinho (injured).

Portland: Jeff Attinella (injured), Sebastian Blanco (injured), Jaroslaw Niezgoda (injured), Steve Clark (injured), Ismaila Jome (injured), Diego Chara (injured), Cristhian Paredes (injured), Aljaz Ivacic (injured), Larrys Mabiala (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

